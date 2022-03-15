Business

Raleigh City Council to vote on future of 'streeteries'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh City Council members will meet in a regularly scheduled meeting to make outdoor dining, known as a streetery, a more permanent fixture in the city.

City attorneys drafted an ordinance that would pave way for businesses to continue with their outdoor dining offerings.

The current ordinance is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Should the updated ordinance pass and be adopted by Council, it would take effect April 1.

"Because we were able to demonstrate it during the pandemic here for temporary use, it was a lot easier to show 'oh yeah it's a pretty neat idea for businesses and customers and that street-level energy," said Downtown Raleigh Alliance president and CEO Bill King. "Businesses are really excited for these. They see it as valuable for adding space to sell more, at a time when throughout the pandemic it's been hard doing indoor dining."

King and DRA staff have been working with businesses and City Council during the pandemic to advocate for the future and more permanent use of the outdoor dining feature.

"In the past couple of years, that's really what we've done. We'd eat play outside, eat outside, and we just kind of bundled up and enjoyed it," said Wake County mom Eliza Williams. "We'd absolutely love to have outdoor seating. That's one of the reasons why we come out here to The Raleigh Times."

Williams' daughter felt likewise.

"I agree with her that it's better outside, especially during times like this," said Aura Williams.

Should City Council adopt the updated ordinance, businesses can then apply for more permanent outdoor streetery options on a one-year basis and then apply to be renewed.
