'They were like parents:' Moore County pastor says slain husband, wife were 'pillars' at church

Reverend David Hudson recalled seeing them on Thursday morning to announce that he would be retiring from his position at Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
"I was in the home with Mary Lou and DP the day before the horrendous accident. It was a rainy day and we were sitting in their living room, and they were like parents to me and they were congratulating me on retiring," Hudson told Eyewitness News.
That would be the last time the long time pastor would see his church members and mentors. Moore County deputies found the couple dead in their Aberdeen home on Friday evening, after responding to a well-fare check at the 1900 block of Roseland Road.
"It doesn't really make sense to a lot of us right now," Hudson said.
Hudson recalls DP being a successful businessman and property owner who remained humble and was a giving person. He says Mary Lou was always by DP's side, being the anchor of the family.
"If you looked at him, you wouldn't think he possessed what he had or had the influence that he had, and that was just a part of him," Hudson said.
As of Monday evening, Moore County investigators still don't have a suspect in the double homicide and have been receiving countless tips that they've been having to sort through.
Reverend Hudson says the church will work to plan a memorial for the two major "pillars" in the church and will continue to mourn and remember.
"I hope and pray more like them will pass our way and come into this world and bring some of the goodness they brought into it over the years," Hudson said.