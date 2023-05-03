MADD NC steps up drinking-and-driving message ahead of proms, graduation

As prom and graduation season ramps up, Mothers Against Drunk Driving North Carolina (MADD-NC) is increasing outreach efforts about the dangers of driving while impaired.

MADD-NC has been visiting schools and other community centers to discuss the dangers of drinking and driving and about being a defensive driver.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol is a leading cause of traffic fatalities killing 32 people a day in the United States

Historically, the warmer months bring about an uptick in alcohol-related crashes.

"You have longer days and, you know, graduation parties, prom, outdoor barbecues, different things that are going on where more people are drinking," said Jennifer Lichtneger, Executive Director for MADD-NC. "So, from the time in fact, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, there is an increase and a large increase in fatalities related to impaired driving during that time.

It's so important for them to make a plan before they go out to not get behind the wheel impaired," Lichtneger added.

In North Carolina, 12,264 crashes were alcohol-related in 2021, according to data from the NCDOT. And 374 of those 12,264 crashes were fatal with alcohol being a factor in more than 22% of the traffic fatalities statewide in 2021.

Stephanie Ronan was hit by a drunk driver in September 2018 and had to be cut out of her vehicle and life-flighted.

"I have a rod in my tibia, a rod in my femur. My ribs are plated," Ronan said. "I'm a single parent, the injuries and the disabilities that I have are lifelong.

Ronan is lucky to be alive and now speaks with MADD-NC about that drunk driver's decision as she lives with debilitating injuries from the crash.

"The drunk driver, I found out, was a repeat offender," Ronan said. "Three weeks before he crashed into me, he got a DWI and lost his license. He only got 16 months for my crash.

"Driving impaired is a choice. It's a decision. Plan ahead <" she added. "I'm worried about my kids or myself. It's the other people out there that are driving impaired, and it can impact anyone at any time."