CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new place to enjoy a movie is opening in Chapel Hill.
It's called The Drive-In at Carraway Village and it is located at 600 Carraway Crossing.
It provides a safe, socially-distant way for families to watch movies.
The new theater will have a ribbon cutting Wednesday at 11 a.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m., Film Fest 919 hosts the theater's inaugural event "Opening Night Cine Celebration."
That event will feature a new film every Wednesday-Saturday night through October 31.
New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News