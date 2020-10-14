Arts & Entertainment

New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new place to enjoy a movie is opening in Chapel Hill.

It's called The Drive-In at Carraway Village and it is located at 600 Carraway Crossing.

It provides a safe, socially-distant way for families to watch movies.

The new theater will have a ribbon cutting Wednesday at 11 a.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m., Film Fest 919 hosts the theater's inaugural event "Opening Night Cine Celebration."

That event will feature a new film every Wednesday-Saturday night through October 31.
