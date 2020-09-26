RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drive-Through Brewgaloo returns to downtown Raleigh on Saturday with an Oktoberfest twist.
The celebration of North Carolina craft beer is happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater on Cabarrus Street.
You can buy a six-pack of your favorite style of beer or a Taste of NC mixed pack with 24 different brews from across the state.
Place your order here and it will be ready for curbside pickup.
The pop-up event also offers other items from local businesses, including canned wine, cider, seltzer, energy drinks, kombucha, Grammy's Gourmet Pretzels, Top of the Hill distillery hand sanitizer, and even N-95 face masks.
Brewgaloo is a two-day craft beer festival in downtown Raleigh. Shop Local Raleigh canceled this year's event because of the pandemic. The 2021 edition is scheduled for April 23-24.
The event was voted the nation's Best Beer Festival by USA Today in 2019 and normally features more than 100 craft breweries and 50 food trucks along Fayetteville Street.
Drive-through Brewgaloo with Oktoberfest twist on Saturday in Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News