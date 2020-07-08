raleigh news

Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival is canceled this year. Now it will be 'drive-through'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh's popular craft beer festival, Brewgaloo, is canceled for 2020.

Organizers are now planning a "drive-through" event on Aug. 15 instead.

Raleigh City Council agrees unanimously that large events should not happen prior to significant drop in COVID-19 cases

The event was voted the nation's Best Beer Festival by USA Today in 2019 and normally features more than 100 craft breweries and 50 food trucks along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

Shop Local Raleigh, which organizes the festival, said it made the decision to cancel the event this year to ensure the safety of attendees and vendors.

Organizers say they are planning to drive across the state to acquire packaged beer to sell at the drive-through event next month.

Raleigh's Brewgaloo voted best in the U.S.

"We are currently working with breweries around our amazing state to bring back some of the finest brews you may not be able to find here in the Triangle," Brewgaloo organizers said in a statement. "This drive through event will not disappoint!"

People who purchased tickets to the event have the following options:

1. Transfer ticket to 2021 event

2. Donate ticket purchase to Shop Local Raleigh (a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization working to help support and advocate for local businesses)

3. Transfer ticket purchase to the drive-through Brewgaloo event

4. Get a full refund

Shop Local Raleigh has scheduled next year's event for April 23-24, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighshop localfestivalbeerraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH NEWS
Wake County, Raleigh leaders make Juneteenth a paid holiday
Raleigh, Wake Co. leaders push to recognize Juneteenth as holiday
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Raleigh
A few Raleigh athletes help distribute necessities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Latest: Judge rules that bowling alleys can reopen
Trump wants schools fully reopened but WCPSS disagrees
NC bowling alley ready to reopen for first time since March
Raleigh woman upset after fruit tree was trimmed without warning
A CEO at 21, online animator from Raleigh has big clients and plans
Contractor working to fix steep store driveway that damaged cars
NC citizen review boards called 'facades for accountability'
Show More
Deaths decreasing, but hot cars remain a danger to children
Blackout Day 2020 sweeps the Triangle
Raleigh instructors launch mobile pop-up yoga studio
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Large public events will not happen in Raleigh anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News