Box truck hit, killed woman walking her dogs on Penny Road

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 65-year-old Cary woman was killed on Friday morning when she was hit by a box truck while walking her dogs.

It happened on Penny Road near Holly Springs Road sometime after 6:30 a.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) said a box truck driver hit Nancy Grace Mallian, a woman walking along the side of the road with her dogs. The woman was in the road, but she was wearing a safety vest.

The woman and one of the dogs died. The other dog ran off and has not yet been located.

SHP began a search for the hit-and-run driver, but soon received a call about where the driver was located.

The driver, Burt Ramos, 54 of Virginia Beach called 911 after seeing the ABC11 mobile app push alert for the story. The driver told the 911 operator that he thought he had hit a deer, but after seeing the news story, he realized he must have been wrong.

He arranged to meet SHP investigators. They said he has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Ramos has since been arrested and charged with misdemeanor death and felony hit-and-run.
