Investigation underway after person drowns in Harnett County pool

The emergency call came from a home on Long Branch Road in Dunn around 2 a.m. Monday.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drowning investigation is underway in Harnett County.

First responders found the victim at the bottom of an outdoor pool.

Efforts to revive the victim were not successful.

The identity of the victim has not been released.