Sports

On historic day at Duke, King introduced as athletics director

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Duke introduces Nine King as director of athletics

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first event inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for media in more than a year was a historic one. Duke University introduced Nina King as the school's first female and Black athletics director.

King took the stage and said she does recognize what that means for people who look similar to her and are from similar backgrounds.

"I am a female Black athletic director," King said. "One of the biggest reasons that I am here today is to be a role model for little girls who look like me and to tell them dream big because your dreams can indeed be achieved. But I'm a boy mom and my message is the same to little boys."



READ MORE: New athletics director is the first Black woman to hold post at Duke

King, 42, a daughter, wife and a mother to two young boys, thanked her family for helping her to achieve this dream. She also thanked outgoing Director of Athletics Kevin White who she has worked at Duke with for the past 13 years. She said the best advice he gave her was to treat people the way you want to be treated.



"You all know Kevin White is the G.O.A.T.," she said. "The godfather of college athletics, and I am honored to become branch No. 30 on his tree. Thirty Kevin White colleagues that have gone on to be athletic directors and commissioners. When Rick and I moved here in September of 2008, Duke and Durham was somewhere that we envisioned we would spend a long time, and I'm happy to say that I am just as excited today as I was on day one."

King said some of the first things she'll focus on are national issues that are going to affect Duke Athletics such as name, image and likeness, and she said the Nina King Era will continue to provide a world-class experience for student-athletes.

"We will build on the incredibly rich traditions and our departmental strengths by being innovative and modern in our approach," she said. "What an opportunity we have and we will seize it at the very best institution in the country and the very best conference in the country."

King will officially take over for White on Sept. 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke blue devilsduke blue devils
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News