Duke basketball fans flock to campus for 'Countdown to Craziness'

Doors to "Countdown to Craziness opened at 6 p.m., and there was no shortage of fans rushing in to see their Duke Blue Devils.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "Countdown to Craziness" tipped off Friday afternoon in Durham, signaling the start of the Jon Scheyer era at Duke.

For the first time since 1979, the Blue Devils are getting ready for the basketball season without Mike Krzyzewski at the helm.

But there was excitement in the air around Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first official home event since Scheyer, Krzyzewski's former player and coaching assistant was named head coach.

Players walked through the crowd at Krzyzewskiville, a new experience for freshmen, more than half of the men's team this season.

First up, Kara Lawson's women's team will be introduced about 7:15 p.m., and the men's Blue-White scrimmage will start at 8:30 p.m.

