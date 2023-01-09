Duke University considers reinstating mask mandate as COVID-19 cases spike

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University may bring back its mask mandate if COVID-19 levels remain high.

The Duke Chronicle reports students and faculty received an email Monday afternoon about the possibility.

The emails said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had moved Durham County into the high risk classification for COVID-19. If that holds steady for two or more weeks, the university plans to reinstate the mask mandate.

The CDC's updated COVID-19 map shows many counties in North Carolina in the high risk category.