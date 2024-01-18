Duke, Durham Tech and Durham Public Schools create early college for future health care workers

Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shannon Dodd has had examples all her life of what it means to serve the community from a healthcare standpoint.

She is a 2015 graduate of Durham Technical Community College and is now working at Duke Health as a nurse manager.

"My mom is a nurse. My dad is also in the healthcare field," she said. "They have always told my brother and I that if you are in the healthcare industry you'd always have a job. Made sense to us."

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a 29.5 million dollar grant to establish an Early College high school for students interested in going into the healthcare industry like Dodd was years ago.

The focus is on nursing, surgical technology, clinical research and allied health. The partnership is between Duke Health, Durham Technical Community College and Durham Public Schools. The program will launch in the fall of 2025 on the campus of Durham Tech in an existing campus building that will be renovated.

"Fifty-four percent of Durham Public School high school graduates do not choose to pursue a two-year or four-year degree," said Debra Clark Jones, Associate Vice President for Community Health at Duke Health.

Jones believes this program could advance health equity by funneling more minorities into the healthcare industry. Studies have shown It increases health outcomes for those communities.

"More diverse researchers lead to better research results making sure everyone is included or there are proper representations in clinical trials," said Clark Jones.

This announcement comes as the nation continues to face a nursing shortage. The North Carolina Nurses Association said nurses are burning out at unsustainable rates.

"The retention of good and qualified nurses at the bedside is always top of mind," said Trish Richardson, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

The COVID-19 pandemic, work incidents and pay are a few contributing factors, but programs like this could prove to be just one solution to the problem.

"A pipeline with students coming in with the energy, enthusiasm, excitement and drive to be committed to serving others is critical," she said.

It's a pipeline Dodd believes could have been beneficial to her.

"Having the opportunity to see that at 14, 15 years old is a huge opportunity for young students," she said.