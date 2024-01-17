Durham Public Schools teams up with Duke University for new health care partnership

Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools and Duke University announced a new partnership that aims to address the shortage of health care workers in the field.

The partnership is funded by a $29.5 million grant involving leaders of education and health in Durham and will lay the path for success for young students.

The grant was awarded from Bloomberg Philanthropies to establish an early college for high school students interested in pursuing a career in health care.

Durham Public Schools will expand the Middle College High School at Durham Technical Community College to students in high school with an option to pursue a 13th year.

SEE ALSO: Fake doctor interacting with patients, stealing from offices: WakeMed

The program is expected to serve 100 students per grade.

Programs offered will be 4 high demand pathways, nursing, allied health, surgical technician, and clinical research.

Duke health care leaders tell us based on projected nursing shortages, North Carolina is expected to be one of the 5 states with the highest number of vacancies.

"At Duke health alone we have approximately 5,000 open opportunities for nurses and so this opportunity is designed to connect high school graduates, those graduating with high quality credentials and an associate degree in some cases, to go directly into employment," said Deborah Clark Jones with Duke Health.

Leaders describe this as a win, win for families because students will get real life college credit and experience plus a pipeline to high education programs and it is at no cost to students enrolled saving thousands of dollars.

Students will be eligible to apply beginning in January of 2025.