Duke Health receives $33M in funding to develop therapies to rebuild bone and joints

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Health announced Monday it has received $33 million in funding to develop OA therapies that help rebuild bone and joints.

Duke is part of a multi-institution research team that has been awarded funding from the federal Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The team is working to develop an osteoarthritis treatment that regenerates joints.

The project was awarded a contract of up to $33 million, funded in two phases over five years.

The project director is Benjamin Alman, M.D., chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Duke University School of Medicine.

"We need a new approach to treat osteoarthritis, which is a leading cause of disability and represents a $128 billion cost burden on the U.S. health care system," Alman said. "Regenerating cartilage and bone would be an effective therapy, and we have the technology, resources, and expertise in hand to make this a reality."

The research team also includes Boston Children's Hospital and UCLA Health.

