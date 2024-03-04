Duke Health lifts visitor restrictions as respiratory illnesses decline

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All Duke University Health System hospitals will be removing visitation restrictions starting Tuesday.

The previous rules limited daytime visitors of surgery patients to no more than two people 12 and older. The hospital system says it put the restrictions in place to protect patients and prevent the spread of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

New visitation rules include:

- Up to four visitors at a time where space permits; switching is allowed.

- Visiting hours for inpatient, bone marrow transplant, and ICU units will be 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.

- Visiting hours for maternity, end of life, emergency department, procedural and perioperative surgical units do not end.

- Visitors of all ages are allowed in inpatient, maternity, and ambulatory spaces.

- Visitors must be 18+ in perioperative/surgical/procedural areas.

Exceptions to visitation rules may be given based on special circumstances.