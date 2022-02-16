Sports

Duke's Krzyzewski not coaching 2nd half against Wake Forest because of illness

Louisville presented Mike Krzyzewski with a blue-and-white Louisville Slugger bat and Kentucky bourbon with his face etched on the bottle. (Timothy D. Easley)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is out for the rest of Tuesday's game between his ninth-ranked Blue Devils and Wake forest because of an illness.

Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was "not feeling well" and wouldn't return.


Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as Krzyzewski's successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play.

Krzyzewski turned 75 on Sunday and was dealing with an apparent issue roughly midway through the first half, holding his forehead while Scheyer and fellow associate head coach Chris Carrawell seemed to be checking on him from either side on the bench. During a later timeout, trainer Jose Fonseca checked on Krzyzewski both at the beginning and the end of the stoppage.


But by the end of the first half, Krzyzewski appeared to be fine, standing up to applaud or shout instructions to his players.
