Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US following pandemic sales decline

Dunkin' announced Thursday that it will most likely close 800 locations by the end of 2020.The company said in its second quarter earning report that the closures make up 8% of the total restaurant footprint.The coffee and donut chain's U.S. store store sales declined 18.7%, which improved sequentially in each month of the quarter, according to the report.The 800 closures will include 450 already planned inside Speedway gas stations across the country.Dunkin' said another 350 locations outside of the United States may also close.The company did not indicate where the 800 stores were located.