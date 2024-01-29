Man fatally shot in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dunn police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to calls about a man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of North Ellis Avenue just after 2 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no threat to the community.

