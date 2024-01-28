Deputies respond to shooting, find man with serious gunshot injury in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies investigation shooting after finding man with gunshot

The Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Piney Grove Wilbon Road and found a man who had been shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

They said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released.

