homicide investigation

Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say

Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a man inside a home Monday.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Dupree Street.

Officers found a man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

