Durham police investigating after 3 men found dead, 1 person in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after three men were found dead and another in critical condition Sunday morning.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers received calls about a cardiac arrest in the 4600 block of South Miami Boulevard. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D. Bussell at 919-560-4582 ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

