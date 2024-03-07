Durham's 911 center looks to partner with Fayetteville: 'Very similar'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When there's an emergency in Durham, the city's 911 center is typically the first to know, but if something were to happen to the communications center located on Main Street, officials need an official backup.

"We want to make sure that when that caller is dialing 911 and they need resources, that there's someone there," Durham Emergency Communications Center Director Randy Beeman said.

The City of Durham is required to have an official alternate routing partner for 911 calls, according to the NC 911 Board.

Beeman said the center has had an informal emergency backup relationship with the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center, but the City of Fayetteville is the best match for a formal partnership.

"The City of Fayetteville is naturally similar in size as we are," he said. "Also from a radio operational standpoint, we have a great opportunity here with working with similar radio systems ... we also have the same (CAD software). So, therefore, managing calls, taking the calls, processing the calls are very similar."

There is no financial cost or impact to executing an interlocal agreement, according to Beeman.

He clarified to the City Council on Thursday that the need for a backup wasn't because of a staffing issue.

"It is for when our center is incapacitated," Beeman said, meaning they cannot receive calls nor can they dispatch. "Those are those rare circumstances. Staffing wise, we continue to move forward in our staffing."

The City Council decided to revisit the item at the next council meeting.