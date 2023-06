Several cars were damaged in an early morning fire at a Durham car dealership Sunday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several cars were damaged in an early morning fire at a Durham car dealership Sunday.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Kentington Drive near Fayetteville Road.

According to the Durham Police Department, a total of 12 vehicles were involved, with four of them sustaining substantial damage, and eight others with some damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is being ruled accidental due to a prior history of problems with one of the vehicles.