DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, the Durham Center for Senior Life hosted its Senior Spotlight Gala to highlight seniors and workers at the center.

The center's mission is to keep Durham Seniors 55 and older independent, active, and healthy lifestyles.

ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy emceed the fundraiser event which featured food, dancing music, a silent auction, and a raffle.

All proceeds from the event will help support the Durham Center for Seniors.