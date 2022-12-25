2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting

After months of delays and numerous community meetings, Durham is ready to launch the new crime fighting tool, ShotSpotter.

Durham Police said they are investigating a deadly Christmas morning shooting.

According to DPS, officers responded around 10:00 to the 2700 block of Ashe Street and found a man and woman who had both been shot.

After EMS transported both to the hospital, the man later died from his injuries, police said. The woman had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

