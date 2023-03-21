Groups make pitches for sidewalk repairs, other safety issues at Durham City Hall

Groups make their voices heard at Durham City Hall with an emphasis on community safety.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two groups made their voices heard Monday night at Durham City Hall as the public weighs in on the city's budget for the first time.

One group was rallying for safer streets for walking and biking.

The group wants protected bike lanes and sidewalk repairs included in the budget.

Also outside City Hall on Monday night, another group called for an increase in funding to expand the "HEART" program.

This is the program that sends unarmed specialists instead of police to some 911 calls to limit potentially dangerous interactions with armed officers.

It also connects residents in need with mental health resources.

Right now, team members' hours are limited and they only work 12 police beats in the city.