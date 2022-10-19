Durham City Council approves social district, could start in December

The city council gave the idea of a social district the green light on Monday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Bull City can get ready to grab their drink to go.

The city council gave the idea of a social district the green light on Monday.

The ordinance instructs people to buy a drink from a business with an ABC permit, participating in the program.

The drink is served in a branded cup and the hours will run daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The social district has been given the name "The Bullpen" and will stretch from the Brightleaf area to the west, Golden Belt to the east, the American Tobacco Campus on the south end and Durham Central Park to the north.

The new district could start as early as December.

Fayetteville is also looking into the idea of creating a social district.