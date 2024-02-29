Durham Co. asks for proposals for new programs to prevent juvenile crime, hosts mandatory meeting

North Carolina is giving Durham County $71,000 for the next fiscal year to help fund these crime prevention efforts.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new efforts in Durham County to prevent juvenile crime.

A recent crime report from Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews revealed there were more than 400 juvenile offenses last year.

Teens ages 15 to 18 allegedly committed most of the crime.

The three most common crimes were larceny, stolen property and weapon violations. There were also cases of drug violations, assault and even homicide.

Durham County is asking the public to submit proposals for new programs to prevent juvenile crime.

The state is giving the county $71,000 for the next fiscal year to help fund these efforts.

If you are submitting a proposal, Durham County is holding a mandatory information session later this morning.

You can find more information through the Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.