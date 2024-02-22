Violent crime down, property crime up according to Durham police report

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department released its latest report on crime in the city.

According to the report, which will formally be presented to the city council today, violent crime overall has decreased by 3 percent when comparing 2022 to 2023.

However, when you break down the numbers, homicide cases are actually increased by 8 percent. Rape cases increased by 16 percent. Robberies and aggravated assaults were down.

For property crime, burglaries and larcenies were both up 7% respectively. One of the biggest increases in the report was motor vehicle thefts which were up 134%.

The city council will also hear about the ShotSpotter contract.

The pilot program ended in December of last year and now the city manager could authorize a three-year contract with the company that created the gunshot detection service.

Based on the results of the pilot period, the police department is proposing the city continue using the technology where it is already set up.

