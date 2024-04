Durham County Main Library has evacuated because of a called-in bomb threat

Police said an anonymous call informed the library of the threat.

Police said an anonymous call informed the library of the threat.

Police said an anonymous call informed the library of the threat.

Police said an anonymous call informed the library of the threat.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Main Library evacuated as a precaution Saturday morning because of a called-in bomb threat.

At about 10:30 a.m., Durham police officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the library on the 300 block of N. Roxboro Street.

Police said an anonymous call informed the library of the threat.

DPD officers and the Durham County Sheriff's Office's bomb dog will be searching the entire building.

Nothing has been found yet.