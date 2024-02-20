Crash on I-40 near Streets at Southpoint leaves 1 hospitalized

DURHAM,N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt in a crash that backed up traffic for miles Monday evening on Interstate 40.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-40 East near NC 751, close to the Streets at Southpoint shopping mall.

Multiple vehicles were involved, Durham Police said. One person was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes were closed because of the wreck, leading to backups of at least five miles. The right lanes near Exit 276 (Fayetteville Road) reopened about 7 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.