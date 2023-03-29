A second day of violence among youth saw two more young people shot, one with life-threatening injuries.

Durham Police release image of suspect in shooting of 14-year-old on E. Main Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of involvement in the shooting of a teenager last week.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen's condition has improved and he is considered stable, police said Wednesday.

It appeared the shooting started at an apartment complex and spilled into the roadway some distance away.

Charlitta Burruss was there when shots were fired around East Main and South Elm streets.

"I was sitting in my car, reading some mail like a typical citizen would do," Burruss said. "Shots rang out, cars are scurrying, people are running, the police came from everywhere."

Durham Police said this man may be connected to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy last week. Durham Police Department

Also Wednesday, police released an image of the shirtless suspect on a motorcycle.

Anyone who might recognize the man in the image or who has any information on this shooting is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29414 or call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.