Juvenile seriously injured in shooting on E. Main Street in Durham

Josh Chapin Image
ByJosh Chapin WTVD logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 10:12PM
A juvenile was shot on E. Main St in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street near Angier Avenue.

Durham Police said officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound and found a "male juvenile" boy with gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries were considered life threatening, police told ABC11.

It's the fourth juvenile shot in Durham in the past couple of days. Two died and a third was injured in a shooting near a school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

