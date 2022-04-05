Durham -- The 48th annual Durham CROP Hunger Walk returns in-person for the first time after virtual walks for the past two years due to the pandemic.
The walk starts Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in front of Duke Chapel. The event fights hunger not only in the triangle but around the world.
More information here.
Durham CROP Hunger Walk happening this Sunday
