Runners fill the streets of Durham for annual 'Cupid's Undie Run'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of runners filled the streets of Downtown Durham Saturday for the annual Cupid's Undie Run.

Participants ran for a mile in their undergarments to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF).

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

After the run participants enjoyed a dance party.

