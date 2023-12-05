Death investigation underway in Durham after body found off NC 55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a wooded area in the 3800 block of NC Highway 55.

DPD was working to identify the person.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. It's still too early for police to say whether foul play was suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.

An ABC11 crew is working to gather details. Check back for updates.