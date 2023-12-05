WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Death investigation underway in Durham after body found off NC 55

WTVD logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 9:45PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a wooded area in the 3800 block of NC Highway 55.

DPD was working to identify the person.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. It's still too early for police to say whether foul play was suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.

An ABC11 crew is working to gather details. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW