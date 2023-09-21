Durham man found not guilty 2 years after fatal double shooting on NCCU campus

Dezmond Armond Harper was found not guilty Thursday after two people were fatally shot on the North Carolina Central University campus.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was found not guilty years after two people were fatally shot on the North Carolina Central University campus.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Dezmond Anibd Harper, 21, was facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of former Hillside High School students Shamori Brown, 21, and Travis Rhodes, 20.

That shooting happened during an NCCU home football game on Sept. 20, 2021. Brown and Rhodes were shot in the parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on E. Lawson Street. They were rushed to the hospital but died from their injuries. They were not students at NCCU.

According to the Durham County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Haper not guilty on Sept. 14 after the defense presented a self-defense argument.

But Harper is not out of the woods yet. He still faces murder charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old, Jewel Dadzie. He was killed on Sept. 7, 2021 in a Brier Creek apartment complex.