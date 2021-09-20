North Carolina Central University gives update after 2 men killed in on-campus shooting over weekend

University officials will give an update at 3 p.m.
Previous story:
Police have increased patrols after a deadly shooting on NC Central's campus Saturday night.
Authorities said two men were shot in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on E. Lawson Street on Saturday night.
The two men were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead. They were not NCCU students, according to police.
The shooting happened amid NC Central's home game against Winston-Salem State.
At the time of the shooting, the stadium and surrounding area were placed on lockdown. Police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.
Still, students said they were saddened by the shooting and want answers.
"Just for it to be on campus during the football game," said sophomore Dimyra Cokley. "That's the crazy part about it. Everybody is supposed to have fun."
"I saw all of these cop cars just coming in this direction toward the Latham parking deck. I was just like 'what's going on,'" freshman Jasmyn Harper said.
She was at the football game at the time of the shooting.
Police remained on scene hours after the game ended.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
On Sunday afternoon, North Carolina Central University issued a statement following the shooting:
"North Carolina Central University (NCCU) was touched by a tragic occurrence last night that involved individuals who are not part of the university's community. The NCCU Police and Public Safety Department precisely executed the incident plan that is indicative of their training and standards. Students, and all guests who were on campus, swiftly complied when a lockdown was issued in and around O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium. Following the incident, NCCU Police and Durham Police Department officers worked for several hours to safely exit individuals from the football stadium and personally escort guests to their vehicles. Durham Police Department continues to lead this active and ongoing investigation.
Thanks to the well-trained, quick acting NCCU Police Department, no members of the NCCU community or its' guests were impacted by this tragedy. The Department immediately put their skills to work in bravely guarding the well-being of NCCU students, faculty, staff and guests. NCCU is and remains a safe community. A tremendous debt of gratitude is owed to Police and Public Safety Department members for protecting and serving NCCU each and every day."
