Suspect charged with murder in July shooting death of 28-year-old Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Police said Thursday that Corey Juan Pettiford, 45, of Durham, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Brandon Lamar Wiggins, 28, of Durham.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of Holloway Street.

Wiggins died at a hospital.

Pettiford was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, and resisting public officer.

He is being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.