2 die in Durham fire after several become trapped in home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Durham on Tuesday morning from which two people have died.

The home is near Hilltop Drive and is a long distance from the road, creating challenges for fire crews, who were called around 5 a.m. Cameras captured smoke rising from a building and downed powerlines.

A person who lived at the burned home told ABC11 that five people were in the home at the time of the fire with one of the residents rushing to a neighbor's house to tell them to call 911. One person in the house was bedridden. Three were trapped inside at some point.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
