Durham home damaged by fire after lightning strike

Lightning started a fire at a Durham home Monday.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham home was heavily damaged after lightning struck the house Monday.

Firefighters responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a call in the 2500 block of Cascadilla Street and found the one-story residential structure with fire on the right side exterior of the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused heavy damage to the exterior wall. The attic sustained water damage.

A damaged gas line contributed to the fire's spread, DFD said.

A witness reported seeing lightning strike the house. Durham fire officials deemed the cause of the fire accidental and attributed it to the lightning strike.

No one was hurt.
