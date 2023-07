The cause is still under investigation.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham firefighters were busy Sunday battling two fires just about a block apart.

Durham County EMS was first at the scene of a structure fire at around 7 a.m. on Angier Avenue to find it fully engulfed.

Crews then noticed another house fire around the corner in the 1400 block of East Pettigrew Street.

Both houses were abandoned and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.