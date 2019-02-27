Durham man accused of bank robbery spree at BB&T, PNC Bank

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Durham man is behind bars accused of four bank robberies in the span of two weeks.
Durham Police Department added three new bank robbery charges to Gregory Tracy McAllister on Feb. 27.
McAllister was arrested after the PNC Bank on NC 54 Highway East was robbed on Feb. 22.
McAllister was placed in Durham County Jail under a $150,000 bond. However, after investigators linked McAllister to three other Durham bank robberies his bond was increased to $200,000.
In addition to the Feb. 22 robbery, investigators say McAllister robbed two other BB&T locations on three separate occasions over the last couple weeks.
The robbery spree began Feb. 11 at the South Miami Boulevard BB&T. Three days later, the same bank was robbed again. Then on Feb. 19 the BB&T on West NC 54 was robbed.
Durham Police Department said McAllister faces common-law robbery charges in all cases; he also faces a heroin possession charge from the time of his arrest.
People who know McAllister said the charges don't make sense.
"I think something has happened--I think he's had a breakdown in his life," said a woman at the courthouse who said she knew McAllister but hadn't talked to him in a couple years.