Durham man faces 56 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man faces 56 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after officials found him in possession of child pornography.

During a joint investigation by the Durham County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, officials found 40-year-old Phillip Stephen Stallings downloaded media that involved minors engaging in sexual activities.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 28 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was also served with outstanding warrants for financial card theft and cyberstalking.

Stallings was booked into the Durham County Detention Center.

On Thursday, the judge raised his secured bond to $500,000.

Durham officials did not release any more information.

According to ABC11's newsgathering partners the N&O, Stallings describes himself as "a reformed Christian Apologist, Theonomist, Kinist and a former seminary student."

Content on his website, stated he believes the Earth is flat, and claims to have started the Biblical Flat Earth Society.
