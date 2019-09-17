peeping tom

Durham man faces peeping charges for planting camera in WakeMed bathroom

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It should be the very definition of a safe space but WakeMed Campus Police said a Durham man turned the hospital restroom into his own source of porn collecting.

54-year old Adrian Casablanca allegedly installed a Sony Camcorder in one of the public bathrooms at the Raleigh trauma hospital with the intent of gratifying himself sexually with the videos.

Casablanca was arrested Monday. For Raleighites, the news was alarming.

"As a woman you sometimes have to use the restroom -- so you can't always find one when you need one. And now you can't have confidence in the one that are there," said Kathryn Smith.



Duane Woodard added, "I would put them in jail. They deserve to be in jail. They deserve whatever they get because that's not right."

Investigators said they have evidence of at least one victim -- a 52-year old woman who was secretly recorded. But there could be others.

In a statement, a WakeMed spokesperson said:

"WakeMed took immediate action to identify and arrest the suspect. The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending."

"You should be able to live your life safely and not worry about somebody watching your every move and watching you use the bathroom," Woodard said.

Casablanca was booked into the Wake County Jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.

He faces a Wake County judge for the first time Tuesday morning for a felony charge of secret peeping and for illegally installing/using the photo device.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdurhampeeping tomhospital
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEEPING TOM
Peeper caught near child's room mistakenly released from hospital
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in to Wake County deputies
'Very disturbing:' Peeper caught on camera on back porch in north Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody
Despite critiques, NC legislature on pace to remap on time
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Fayetteville teacher saves choking student during lunch
Man hit, killed while changing tire on I-40
Fayetteville Police arrest 1, seek 3 in stabbing, robbery of resident
Show More
I-Team: $7B being spent on Hurricane Florence, up to $1B on hold
Suspicious activity? Garner Police want you to give them a Ring
UNCW needs another year to fully recover from Hurricane Florence
NCDOT struggles to keep head above water following string of hurricanes
What's changed at Atlantic Beach one year after Hurricane Florence
More TOP STORIES News