Durham man faces peeping charges for planting camera in WakeMed bathroom

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It should be the very definition of a safe space but WakeMed Campus Police said a Durham man turned the hospital restroom into his own source of porn collecting.54-year old Adrian Casablanca allegedly installed a Sony Camcorder in one of the public bathrooms at the Raleigh trauma hospital with the intent of gratifying himself sexually with the videos.Casablanca was arrested Monday. For Raleighites, the news was alarming."As a woman you sometimes have to use the restroom -- so you can't always find one when you need one. And now you can't have confidence in the one that are there," said Kathryn Smith.Duane Woodard added, "I would put them in jail. They deserve to be in jail. They deserve whatever they get because that's not right."Investigators said they have evidence of at least one victim -- a 52-year old woman who was secretly recorded. But there could be others.In a statement, a WakeMed spokesperson said:"WakeMed took immediate action to identify and arrest the suspect. The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.""You should be able to live your life safely and not worry about somebody watching your every move and watching you use the bathroom," Woodard said.Casablanca was booked into the Wake County Jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.He faces a Wake County judge for the first time Tuesday morning for a felony charge of secret peeping and for illegally installing/using the photo device.