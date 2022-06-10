Personal Finance

Durham man wins $500,000 on NC Lottery scratch-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man has a little more change in his pocket thanks to a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket he bought recently.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Ortez bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning $500,000.

Ortez bought his ticket from the Refuel on Guess Road in Durham.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state taxes, he took home $325,050.

It's the first top prize claimed for the Cashword game that started in March. Two more top prizes are remaining.

The lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education.
