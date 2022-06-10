Durham man wins $500,000 on NC Lottery scratch-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man has a little more change in his pocket thanks to a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket he bought recently.The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Ortez bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning $500,000.Ortez bought his ticket from the Refuel on Guess Road in Durham.He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state taxes, he took home $325,050.It's the first top prize claimed for the Cashword game that started in March. Two more top prizes are remaining.The lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education.