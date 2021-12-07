Durham, Zebulon make political history with new mayors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11306424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elaine O'Neal and Glenn York are two Black figures making history Monday. O'Neal ia becoming the first Black female mayor of Durham and York will be the first Black mayor of Zebulon.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Elaine O'Neal and Glenn York are two Black figures making history Monday.O'Neal is becoming the first Black female mayor of Durham, and York will be the first Black mayor of Zebulon."It's great. I'm pretty sure it's going to be different," said Quincey Jones, a Zebulon resident.Jones said he hopes it translates to better-paved roads and cleaner streets.He also wants York's leadership to focus on economic and recreational development."Part of the thing I would like to see happen in Zebulon is some things for the kids to do. Versus going to Raleigh or Knightdale," Jones said.Kristin Moore, is a mom and a former convenience store clerk. She wants a leader to curb violence."I quit my job because of the crime rate," said Moore. "I worked at the BP and it was getting too bad. Too rough around that area. While I was working there, there were people carrying guns like all around the parking lot; threatening people with them."People in the Bull City said affordability was top of mind as O'Neal takes the oath of office Monday night."Building more houses for people with low income," said Clarice Baker, a Durham resident.Margaret Foster added: "We are very much enjoying the development of Durham, but we understand it targets a very specific demographic. As Durham continues to develop, (making sure) its resources are accessible to all members of community."