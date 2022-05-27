'He was my baby': Durham mother who founded anti-gun violence group loses second son

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Sherry Williams this feels like a bad dream. In 2007, she founded Mothers of Murdered Kids after losing her oldest son at 21 to gun violence. It's still a cold case. Now her youngest son, Jabari is gone too.
"He was my baby. Jabari was the one that always looked out for mama," said Williams. "We mothers go through nine months, deliver that child and give birth to that child. I've had him for 21 years and someone just takes his life?"
According to Durham Police, Jabari Eugene Williams, 21,was found in his crashed car Thursday evening in the 800 block of South Street. They pronounced him dead at the scene.
His mother and brother are both grieving this unexpected loss.
"A couple weeks ago that was pretty big. I got to take my brother and his girlfriend and mom came out. It was their first time voting," Jabari's brother Deon Gagum said.
"The day before he came in the room saying, 'ma! ma!' I said what Jabari? He said, 'girl I love you," said Williams.
They told ABC11 Jabari was warm spirited, funny and sarcastic.
They're commending Durham Police Patrice Andrews for supporting them.
"She stayed out there really late with us last night. I know she cares. I think city council needs to pay attention and give her what she needs to keep this city safe," said Gagum.
For Jabari's mother, the pain this loss still feels unreal.
"Sometimes I'm afraid to turn the TV on because its' someone's child has been murdered. I know what they're going to go through. and here I am going through this a second time," said Williams.
