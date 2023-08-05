Thousands without power in Durham after driver hits utility pole on South Roxboro Street near Summit Street.

Thousands without power, streets closed in Durham after driver hits utility pole

Thousands in Durham are without power after an early morning crash.

According to Durham police, power was knocked out after a driver hit a utility pole on South Roxboro Street near Summit Street. The accident happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

One person received minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic Alert: While crews work to repair the pole, South Roxboro Street is closed from Charles Street to Cornwallis Road until further notice.

