'Our hearts are broken': Durham officials address wave of gun violence, crime throughout city

DURHAM -- Durham officials held a press conference Thursday to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.

RELATED: Durham mayor calls 9-year-old boy's shooting death an 'unspeakable tragedy,' talks gun control

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and Matt Martin, U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina were in attendance.

RELATED: Durham police chief says city has a gang problem and lack of legislation on gun control hinders efforts

The press conference comes after the recent murder of 9-year-old Zion Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.

The next night, 18-year-old Kylik Burnette was shot and killed inside a Durham apartment.

RELATED: 'State of emergency in our city': Durham leaders call for action after 9-year-old killed in shooting
